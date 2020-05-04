(The Center Square) – Business owners on Monday urged Gov. Tim Walz to let them get back to work with safety precautions during a joint news conference in the Capitol.
Walz allowed about 30,000 Minnesotans who work in retail to operate curbside starting today. He had previously approved up to 100,000 other workers in some industrial and office settings to return last week.
Both must take enhanced safety precautions, including heightened cleaning, health screens, and social distancing measures.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, said it’s time for other businesses to follow.
"I want everyone to understand their efforts at social distancing have pushed the peak out,” he said. “We have enough [personal protective equipment] for our frontline workers, we have enough ICU beds to handle the surge, and we have the daily testing capacity to handle hotspots. We're ready.”
Matthew Winter owns the Plate on Main, a restaurant in Prior Lake.
Winter said his restaurant could implement precautions such as appointments, frequent sanitation and food delivery by a cart with employees wearing masks and gloves.
Winter said the restaurant is between 20 and 40 percent of its normal sales.
“We take care of people,” Winter said. “That’s not going to stop because of the virus. We’re going to do what is necessary to keep people safe.”
He’s not alone.
Prior Lake Mayor Kirt Briggs and other city council members sent letters to Walz on April 24 asking for permission for restaurants and other small businesses to reopen.
The letters detailed plans to open safely and said all businesses would follow uniform rules.
Andrew Hulse owns 18/8 Fine Men's Salons in Maple Grove and Wayzata.
Under existing retail rules, his store can sell goods curbside, but not services.
Hulse said if allowed to open, they could close waiting areas and limit patrons to only those receiving services.
Their chair stations have barriers between them, and they would perform temperature checks on employees and customers and require everyone to wear masks.
“Our employees are our family… I’m not going to do anything to put them at risk," he said.
Hulse said their salon system would allow for COVID-19 contact tracing because they track which customers were in their store simultaneously and which employee cut which customer’s hair.
“What I don’t understand is how this is possibly less controlled than walking into a big box store and picking up an apple that 20 people have touched before you,” Hulse said.
Hulse said his revenue dropped to zero, but he still has to pay for rent, insurance and previously ordered supplies.
“We are the experts in our field," he said. “We can put together plans to keep people safe. We just have to be allowed to do it and get back to work.”
The state reported 7,234 COVID-19 cases and 248 deaths on Monday. About 80 percent of those deaths have been residents of a long-term care facility.
Almost 600,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment benefits.
“We’re not stopping the virus. We’re managing it,” Gazelka said, adding that the virus will probably be active for 12 to 18 months.
“We know if we don’t open things up, we’re destroying whole communities if we’re not careful,” Gazelka said.