(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Senate on Tuesday passed legislation with bipartisan support to provide additional aid to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
If enacted into law, Senate File 4481 would appropriate $60 million from the federal Coronavirus Relief Fund and the Small Business Guarantee Loan program to eligible small businesses.
“Every community across Minnesota has been affected by the pandemic’s devastating economic impact,” Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, said in a statement. “These grants won’t meet every need and certainly can’t make up for the hardships our small businesses have endured, but we are throwing a lifeline to help them get through this challenging time.”
Under the bill, eligible businesses could receive up to $10,000 if they are permanently located in Minnesota, owned by a state resident, employ 50 or fewer full-time workers, and can show hardship as a result of COVID-19.
Businesses could use grant money to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other expenses.
The bill designates $30 million to businesses in Greater Minnesota and $30 million in the seven-county metropolitan area.
The bill seeks to reserve at least $18 million to micro businesses with six or fewer employees, and a minimum of $15 million to minority-owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned businesses.
Grant funds would be available until Dec. 30 and would be awarded by a lottery system.
Sen. Bobby Joe Champion, DFL-Minneapolis, voted against the bill, arguing that additional money should have been reserved for businesses owned by ethnic groups.
There’s no agreement on the legislation between the House and Senate.
“We carefully crafted this bill to appropriate the funds to those who need it most and to have the broadest impact across the state,” Anderson said. “Everyone is hurting right now, so we’re responding by passing the bill today with simple and broad guidelines to get vital resources to as many small businesses as possible.”