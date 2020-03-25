(The Center Square) – Multiple reports say that Gov. Tim Walz is going to issue a shelter in place order at his 2 p.m. press briefing Wednesday.
Exact details aren't yet known.
Founder of Fluence Media Blois Olson tweeted the report.
Rep. Mary Franson, R- Alexandria, confirmed the report on Facebook.
On a Tuesday conference call, Walz said that he was still studying data and models before he made any further decisions.
Walz said he’s attempting to reduce an overload of COVID-19 patients that would exceed the number of available hospital beds.
As of Tuesday, the state had 243 Intensive Care Unit beds open.
The state reported 287 positive cases of COVID-19 and one related death as of Wednesday. Not all cases require hospitalization.
COVID-19 is a respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, which has symptoms including fever, coughing and shortness of breath.
Most people infected with the virus show only mild symptoms. However, some populations, including the elderly and those with underlying health conditions, are vulnerable to more severe symptoms.
This is a developing story