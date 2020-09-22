(The Center Square) – A financial watchdog ranked Minnesota 11, placing it above 39 other states, and gave it a “B” grade for its fiscal health.
The Financial State of the States report from the nonprofit think tank Truth In Accounting (TIA) found that Minnesota has a taxpayer surplus of $100 per capita.
That’s based on the state’s 2019 audited Comprehensive Annual Financial Report – from before the COVID-19 outbreak – meaning the state was in good fiscal health.
The report grades the fiscal health of all 50 states.
Eight states received a “B” grade with a per-taxpayer surplus between $100 and $10,000, determined by dividing the state’s debt by the number of taxpayers.
Minnesota had $24.4 billion available to pay $24.3 billion worth of bills – including public employees’ retirement benefits, where most other states are deeply indebted – leaving a $115.5 million surplus.
TIA said Minnesota’s financial condition improved by more than 100 percent from the previous fiscal year.
Exactly 39 states didn’t have enough money to pay off their bills. The 50 states’ total debt amounted to $1.4 trillion at the end of the fiscal year 2019.
The top three indebted states are:
- New Jersey: per taxpayer burden of $57,900
- Illinois: per taxpayer burden of $52,000:
- Connecticut’s per taxpayer burden of $50,700.
That’s much higher than the average taxpayer burden across 50 states of $7,300. Only 11 states had a taxpayer surplus pre-pandemic.
The top three most fiscally healthy states are:
- Alaska: per taxpayer surplus of $77,400
- North Dakota: per taxpayer surplus of $37,700
- Wyoming: per taxpayer surplus of $19,600
TIA roughly estimates Minnesota is projected to lose $9 billion in revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, and across all 50 states, a combined $397 billion in revenue.
“The nation’s fiscally healthiest state governments had been riding on the tailwinds of the growing economy and energy boom,” TIA Founder and CEO Sheila Weinberg said in a statement. “But some of these states may fall into debt as a result of the pandemic.”
The state will need its surplus money as it faces a $4.7 billion projected revenue shortfall for fiscal years 2022-23, among uncertain chances of a federal bailout.