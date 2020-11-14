The Peshtigo Fire of October 1871 represents the worst weather-related or natural disaster in the history of Wisconsin, according to a new analysis from the website 24/7 Wall St.

That event resulted in 1,500 to 2,500 fatalities, the study reported.

The geographical diversity of the United States leads many of its states to be vulnerable to numerous kinds of natural disasters, according to 24/7 Wall St. These include wildfires, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions in the West, powerful hurricanes along the East Coast and the Gulf Coast, and flooding in the Midwest. 

The website examined government records about weather-related events and tragedies that caused the most fatalities in each state. Such weather events, which led to $1 billion in property damage in 2018, are expected to cause even more destruction in the future due to climate change, according to 24/7 Wall St.

---

The Most Deadly Natural Disasters in Each State

StateNatural DisasterDateFatalities
AlabamaDeep South Tornado OutbreakMarch 21, 1932286
AlaskaGood Friday EarthquakeMarch 27, 1964139
ArizonaTropical Storm NormaSept. 4-5, 197023
ArkansasMississippi River FloodMay-August 1927127
CaliforniaSan Francisco EarthquakeApril 18, 19063,000
ColoradoBig Thompson Canyon FloodJuly 31, 1976144
ConnecticutGreat New England HurricaneSept. 21, 193885
DelawareGale of '78Oct. 23, 1878100
FloridaLake Okeechobee HurricaneSept. 6-20, 19282,500-3,000
GeorgiaSea Islands HurricaneAug. 15, 1893Over 2,000
HawaiiAleutian Islands Earthquake/TsunamiApril 1, 1946159
IdahoThe Big Burn of 1910Aug. 20-21, 191087
IllinoisChicago Heat WaveJuly 13-15, 1995750
IndianaThe Great Flood of 1913March 1913100
IowaArmistice Day BlizzardNov. 11, 1940154
KansasGreat Plains Tornado OutbreakMay 25-26, 195580
KentuckyLouisville CycloneMarch 27, 1890100
LouisianaHurricane KatrinaAug. 23-31, 20051,577
MaineIce Storm of '98Jan. 4, 19988
MarylandPan American jet hit by lightningDec. 8, 196381
MassachusettsWorcester TornadoJune 9, 195390
MichiganGreat Michigan FireSept. 5, 1881282
MinnesotaCloquet FireOct. 12, 1918450
MississippiHurricane KatrinaAug. 23-31, 2005238
MissouriJoplin TornadoMay 22, 2011158
MontanaThe Big Burn of 1910Aug. 20-21, 191087
NebraskaSchoolhouse BlizzardJan. 12, 1888100
NevadaHeat waveJuly 14-23, 200517
New HampshireGreat New England HurricaneSept. 21, 193813
New JerseySuperstorm SandyOct. 29, 201243
New MexicoBlizzardDec. 14, 196751
New YorkGreat Blizzard of 1888March 12-14, 1888200
North CarolinaHurricane FloydSept. 16, 199926
North DakotaSchoolhouse BlizzardJan. 12, 1888235
OhioGreat Ohio FloodMarch 23-27, 1913467
OklahomaGlazier-Higgins-Woodward tornadoesApril 9, 1947113
OregonHeppner Flash FloodJune 2, 1903247
PennsylvaniaJohnstown FloodMay 31, 18892,209
Rhode IslandGreat New England HurricaneSept. 21, 1938100
South CarolinaSea Islands HurricaneAug. 15, 1893Over 2,000
South DakotaBlack Hills FloodJune 9-10, 1972238
TennesseeSouthern United States Tornado OutbreakMarch 21-22, 195267
TexasGalveston HurricaneSept. 8, 19008,000
UtahBingham Canyon AvalancheFeb. 17, 192636
VermontGreat Vermont FloodNov. 2-4, 192784
VirginiaHurricane CamilleAug. 19, 1969153
WashingtonWellington AvalancheMarch 1, 191096
West VirginiaGreat Appalachian StormNov. 24-30, 1950160
WisconsinPeshtigo FireOct. 8, 18711,500-2,500
WyomingBlackwater FireAug. 18, 193715

Source: 24/7 Wall St.

Tags