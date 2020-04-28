(The Center Square) – Vice President Mike Pence toured the Mayo Clinic in Rochester today and touted Minnesota’s COVID-19 testing that plans to ramp up capacity to as many as 20,000 tests per day.
Pence discussed Minnesota's COVID-19 testing advances at a roundtable including federal regulators and Mayo Clinic employees.
Pence said Gov. Tim Walz’s collaboration with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota “has really opened doors of opportunity for testing” in Minnesota and has created new testing platforms that can be applied across the country.
The Mayo Clinic has been researching a blood treatment to aid the recovery of coronavirus patients.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn said Tuesday on Mornings with Maria that he’s “very optimistic” about convalescent plasma.
"Convalescent plasma is where you take plasma – the liquid, protein part of the blood that contains natural immunity that people have developed when they've been exposed to COVID-19 – you process it, and you give it to someone who's sick."
Pence said it’s too early to draw final conclusions regarding the treatment but encouraged Americans who have recovered from the coronavirus after some time to donate blood.
That treatment has helped others who are ill with COVID-19 recover, he said.
“For any American looking on, this is one more way you can be there for your neighbors,” Pence said. “If you’ve recovered from the coronavirus, you can donate blood at one of more than 2,000 sites around the country. Contact the Red Cross, call your doctor, and be a part of the healing of America that’s taking place from here at Mayo and all across this country.”
He said more than 100,000 Americans have already recovered from the coronavirus.
Walz thanked the Minnesota Department of Health, Mayo Clinic, the University of Minnesota, and federal partners.
“Our goal is to make sure every symptomatic person is tested and that we have sentinel testing out there at a larger scale, because as the Vice President said, those are the steps that will be necessary to get people back doing what they want to do,” Walz said.
Pence encouraged Minnesotans to continue following state guidelines to reopen Minnesota quickly.
“To every American looking on: The best way to hasten the day that we can reopen American and Minnesota is to continue to heed the guidance you’ve received from state and local authorities as we can continue to practice social distancing and we’ll continue to scale the kind of testing and resources we need to meet this moment,” Pence said.
“We’re one step closer to reopening our country and healing our land because of the work [Mayo Clinic] is doing here," he said.
Pence was criticized on social media for breaking Mayo's policy of not wearing a face mask.
There have been 4,181 confirmed COVID-19 in Minnesota and 301 deaths.
Dr. Amy Williams of Mayo Clinic praised repealed regulations to allow health care workers to practice across state lines in person and through on telehealth.
“I wanted to thank you all for your help in being able to cross state lines with our virtual care. In fact, we were able to help a hospital in New York,” Williams said.