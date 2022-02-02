(The Center Square) – One student is dead and another is wounded after a Tuesday shooting at South Education Center in Richfield at 12:07 p.m.
Richfield Police Lt. Brad Drayna said the injured students were transferred via ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center while area schools were locked down as a precaution until officers searched the area and cleared it of no further threats.
“Our hearts are with the families, students, and community impacted by this tragic event,” Drayna said in a statement.
Law enforcement apprehended two suspects and a gun last night after executing multiple search warrants. The Richfield Police Department plans to host a press conference Wednesday with more information.