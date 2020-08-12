(The Center Square) – Ilhan Omar fended off a well-funded primary challenger and moves on to the general election in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.
Omar's closest challenger was newcomer progressive Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black mediator and attorney who was neck-and-neck with Omar in cash raised.
The Star Tribune backed Melton-Meaux, touting his sensibility "grounded in helping resolve disputes to move forward."
Melton-Meaux had argued Omar was more focused on her celebrity status than representing constituents, seen through engaging in Twitter feuds with President Donald Trump and others.
Omar seized 57 percent of the vote, or 92,00 votes, while Melton-Meaux took 39 percent, almost 30,000 fewer votes.
Omar raised $4.2 million; Melton-Meaux raised $4.1 million; and Republican Lacy Johnson raised $4.2 million in one of the most expensive Congressional races in Minnesota.
Omar was backed by the DFL Party, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.
In the 2018 Democratic primary, Omar clutched 48.2 percent of the vote over her closest competitor’s 30.4 percent.
Omar tweeted Tuesday: "In Minnesota, we know that organized people will always beat organized money. Tonight, our movement didn’t just win. We earned a mandate for change. Despite outside efforts to defeat us, we once again broke turnout records. Despite the attacks, our support has only grown.”
Omar will face Johnson in November. Johnson won the GOP primary with 8,742 votes, or 76 percent, against Danielle Stella with 18.6 percent of the votes and Dalia Al-Aquidi with 4.6 percent of the votes.
The Fifth Congressional District has been blue since the early 1960s.