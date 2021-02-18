(The Center Square) – On Thursday, Minnesota unveiled a new tool that will notify residents to find when and where they can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Vaccine Connector is the next step of the state’s vaccination strategy.
“We still have a frustratingly limited vaccine supply from the federal government, but every Minnesotan should know their chance to get a vaccine will come. Today, we are connecting them directly to that process,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a statement.
Walz encouraged those who haven't been vaccinated to sign up for the COVID-19 Vaccine Connector.
Minnesotans unable to sign up online can call 833-431-2053 for assistance signing up over the phone. Translation for many languages is available by phone.
Minnesotans must provide basic information to sign up for the Vaccine Connector, such as contact information, demographic data, medical history, and employment to determine their eligibility.
The Vaccine Connector will alert Minnesotans when they become eligible for the vaccine and connect them to schedule an appointment.
Minnesotans will still make appointments directly through a registered vaccinator.
Minnesota is currently vaccinating health care workers, long-term care residents, pre-kindergarten through grade 12 educators, child care workers, and people age 65 and over.
Health care personnel and long-term care residents will hear from their employers about when and where they can get vaccinated.
Adults 65+ who already registered through either the COVID-19 Vaccine Pilot Program or the COVID-19 Community Vaccination Program don’t need to re-submit their information.
Adults 65+ can use the Vaccine Locator map to find nearby vaccine distribution sites and make an appointment to receive a vaccine through listed providers. They can also contact their regular provider directly.
Educators, school staff, and child care workers will continue to hear from their local public health agency, employer, state-sponsored community vaccination site, or state vaccination partner about when and where they can get vaccinated.
Minnesota has vaccinated more than 710,000 residents with the first dose. In each of the last three weeks, the state has injected more than 170,000 vaccines.
But demand for vaccines still far exceeds supply.
COVID-19 has been a sole or contributing factor to 6,404 Minnesotan deaths so far, approximately 89% of whom have been ages 65 and older.