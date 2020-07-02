(The Center Square) – Minnesota added 20,157 new unemployment claims in the week ending June 27, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
That's a decrease of 350 the previous week’s 20,487 new claims and brings the total number of unemployment claims in the state to 356,775, up 5,003 from the previous week’s 351,722 total number.
California, Florida Illinois, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas posted the highest total unemployment numbers in the United States at, respectively, 2.9 million; 1.05 million; 676,328; 1.6 million; 814,330; and 1.3 million.
New unemployment claims in the nation dropped by 55,000 to 1,427,000 new claims from the previous week. The Department of Labor reports the total number of national unemployment claims is slightly below 18 million claims.
All told, the U.S. economy added 4.8 million jobs in June, dropping the national unemployment rate to 11.1 percent.