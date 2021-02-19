(The Center Square) – Less than one year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesotans have received more than 1 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz announced Friday.
About 728,081 Minnesotans had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 286,543 have completed the two-dose series.
The seven-day rolling average of doses administered is now 29,705, an accelerated pace from January.
“This is a milestone day. Minnesotans have received 1 million doses of these safe, effective, live-saving vaccines,” Walz said in a statement. “Every time a Minnesotan gets their shot, they are protecting themselves and moving our entire state closer to ending this pandemic. We still need more vaccine from the federal government and we have a long road ahead, but we can truly see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Minnesota is immunizing first those most vulnerable to dying if they contract COVID-19, including long-term care residents and people age 65 and older. Minnesota’s healthcare workers, K-12 school personnel, and childcare providers are also eligible for the vaccine in an attempt to allow parents to return to work in-person.
On Thursday, Minnesota launched its COVID-19 Vaccine Connector, an online tool to notify Minnesotans when and where they can get the vaccine.
“We know there’s a lot of work ahead to make sure every Minnesotan has access to the vaccine,” Walz said. “COVID-19 is still with us, and Minnesotans still need to take precautions to slow the spread of the virus. We don’t have enough doses for everyone to get the vaccine right now. But when your time comes, Minnesota, roll up your sleeve, get your shot, and we’ll get to the finish line, together."
COVID-19 has been a sole or contributing factor to the death of roughly 6,412 Minnesotans so far, approximately 89% of those deaths were aged 65 and older.