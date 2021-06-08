(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s COVID-19 recovery ranks 20th in the nation, according to a Wallethub study released Tuesday.
Here are Minnesota’s metrics using data current as of June 7.
Recovery from COVID-19 in Minnesota (1=Quickest, 25=Avg.):
- 13th – Share of Population Fully Vaccinated
- 10th – Share of Vaccine Supply Used
- 30th – COVID-19 Death Rate
- 28th – COVID-19 Hospitalization Rate
- 33th – Share of Hospitals with Staff Shortages
- 41th – Share of Hospitals with Supply Shortages
- 30th – Average Daily Restaurant Visits
- 28th – Real GDP vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 28th – Total Weekly Job Postings vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 18th – Total Weekly Consumer Spending vs. Pre-COVID Levels
- 8th – Real Estate Active Listings vs. Pre-COVID Levels
"Minnesota ranks in the top half of states with the quickest recovery from COVID-19. The state has already used a large share of its vaccine supply, over 86%, vaccinating almost 56% of its residents,” Wallethub Analyst Jill Gonzalez said in a statement. It has not banned gatherings of more than 25 people, and about 70% of the small businesses that were open before the pandemic are now open again — one of the largest percentages in the country. Minnesota has been recovering in terms of real estate listings as well, as they are up to almost 70% of pre-pandemic levels."
The fastest-recovering states were Iowa, Nebraska, and Alaska in that order.
Minnesota has dropped all statewide COVID-19 consumer restrictions in bars and restaurants. However, private establishments and local governments can still mandate masks be worn.
Another reason for slow recovery might be climate and minimizing COVID-19 transmission, Gonzalez said.
“A state's climate can have a big impact on its recovery, too. States that are warmer, like Florida, allow people to be outside more easily, which gives extra protection to the elderly and other vulnerable demographics," Gonzalez said. "This has led to an economic boom for warmer states, and as people consider where to relocate after the pandemic, climate and tax rates will be among the biggest factors in their decisions.”