(The Center Square) – COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 400 in Minnesota for the first time since March, state health officials reported Friday.
About 396 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 statewide, Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) data reports. Of those, 116 are in an intensive care unit.
Hospitalizations peaked at 699 in early 2021, but have fallen following the first vaccine injection of 2.8 million Minnesotans, or 63% of state residents ages 16 and older. COVID-19 disproportionately killed older people. About 90% of Minnesotan’s COVID-19 deaths were seniors ages 65 and older.
MDH reported 21 additional deaths attributed to COVID-19 Friday, nine of which lived in long-term care facilities.
About 7,354 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19 as a sole or contributing factor.
COVID-19 restrictions will soon end, opening the door back to normal.
An indoor mask-wearing mandate will end no later than July 1. COVID-19 business restrictions will end May 28, paving the way for a summer in which Minnesotans can return to normal, celebrate graduations, and the state fair.