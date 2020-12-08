(The Center Square) – According to a legal reform organization, Minnesota is one of nine "judicial hellholes," or places with the most unjust local courts and state civil justice systems in the country.
The American Tort Reform Foundation (ATRA) released its annual Judicial Hellholes report Tuesday, highlighting local and state jurisdictions it says abuse the court system.
Minnesota is listed as the ninth-worst hellhole.
Minnesota joined the list due to the state Supreme Court allowing third-party lawsuit funding; alleged activism of Attorney General Keith Ellison; loose application of venue rules; and doctor-unfriendly medical malpractice statutes.
According to Legal Newsline, Ellison hired two assistant attorney generals Peter Surdo and Leigh Currie, paid for by the New York University School of Law — primarily funded by former presidential candidate billionaire Michael Bloomberg— to lend fellows to state attorneys general offices to litigate environmental issues.
The NYU State Impact Center says it currently has attorneys placed in the AG offices for Washington, D.C., Delaware, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York, and Oregon — all with Democrat attorneys general.
Ellison has since sued ExxonMobil, the American Petroleum Institute, and Koch Industries, alleging consumer fraud, deceptive trade practices, and false statements in advertising.
“Third-party funding of lawsuits is on the rise and is another avenue trial lawyers have discovered can pad their wallets even more,” ATRA President Tiger Joyce said. “The state Supreme Court’s decision to abolish this law will lead to an increase in lawsuits and will leave Minnesota consumers vulnerable to lenders’ predatory practices.”
The Minnesota Supreme Court this year struck down the champerty common-law rule that previously prohibited a third party from receiving lawsuit winnings.
Third-party lawsuit funding is when an interested party invests with a law firm to fund lawsuits in return for a portion of any financial awards.
“The practice of allowing private interests to pay their way into positions of authority in state government offices does not serve the public interest,” Joyce said. “It raises significant ethical concerns and puts government employees in a position in which they are serving two masters – and one will always win out.”
The second reason for Minnesota's ranking was for loose-venue jurisdictions.
The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that someone injured in a car accident, allegedly due to an airbag malfunction, could sue Ford Motor Company, located in another state.
The state’s top court greenlighted the lawsuit because Ford had “target[ed] Minnesota for sales of passenger vehicles, including the type of vehicle at issue.”
The U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to rule on the case in 2021, has previously limited out-of-state-lawsuits.
There must be an “affiliation between the forum and the underlying controversy, principally, [an] activity or an occurrence that takes place in the forum State,” the nation's highest court said in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. v. Superior Court of California.
Minneapolis is also one of the most expensive cities for primary care visits in the country, which some blame on lax statute of limitations.
Minnesota has a four-year statute of limitations for medical malpractice lawsuits, double the time frame of most states. Also, Minnesota doesn’t limit damages in medical liability cases.