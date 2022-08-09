(The Center Square) – Minnesotans head to the polls to determine which people, ranging from partisan governor candidates to sheriffs and other elected positions, will advance to the November final ballot.
Most polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Governor
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz faces a relatively unknown opponent named Ole Savior as he seeks a second term.
Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker, will face Bob “Again” Carney Jr. and Joyce Lynn Lacey. One of them will likely face Walz in November.
In the Legal Marijuana Now Party, Chris Wright will face off against James McCaskel, and in the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Darrell Paulsen will compete against Steve Patterson.
Attorney General and Secretary of State
In the GOP attorney general race, the GOP-endorsed candidate for attorney general, Jim Schulz, will face off against Doug Wardlow, a previous GOP pick.
The winner will likely face incumbent Attorney General Keith Ellison, who is competing against DFL Bill Dahn.
Democrat Secretary of State Steve Simon will face off against DFL Steve Carlson.
On the Republican side, Erik van Mechelen will face Kim Crockett.
Congress
There’s also a special election in the 1st Congressional to fill Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn’s seat, who died of cancer in February. The winner will fill Hagedorn’s seat for just a few months to complete the term.
Republican Brad Finstad will face Democrat Jeff Ettinger, a former Hormel CEO, in the special election that started in May.
In the regular GOP 1st District primary, Finstad is challenged by Republican Jeremy Munson.
In the 5th Congressional District, Democrats U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar and former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels will face off. On the GOP side, Cicely Davis is facing Guy Gaskin and Royce White.
In the fourth Congressional District, DFL Betty McCollum will be challenged by DFL Amane Badhasso, a political organizer.
Nonpartisan
Many nonpartisan, local races are on this ballot including county offices. Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson won’t seek re-election after he totaled a police cruiser driving drunk going 126 miles per hour, and subsequently spent heavily on taxpayer credit cards.