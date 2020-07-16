(The Center Square) – Minnesota unemployment rose by 3,006 new claims last week, bringing the state’s total number of unemployment claims to 345,575.
The week-over-week unemployment tally in Minnesota rose from 19,362 new claims in the week ending July 4 to 22,368 new claims in the week ending July 11, according to U.S. Department of Labor data.
The total number of state unemployment claims has risen to 345,575 claims for the week ending July 11, an increase of 19,236 from the previous week’s 326,245 claims.
Nationally, the advance figure for seasonally adjusted initial claims was 1,.3 million, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's revised level. The advance seasonally adjusted insured unemployment rate was 11.9 percent for the week ending July 4, a decrease of 0.3 percentage point from the previous week's revised rate.