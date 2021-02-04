(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s new unemployment claims ticked downward last week by just under 500 initial claims.
According to data released by the U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday morning, Minnesota reported 11,347 initial unemployment claims for the week ending Jan. 30, which is down 472 new claims from the previous week’s 11,819 initial claims.
All told, 127,481 Minnesota workers filed unemployment claims last week, up 1,638 claims from the previous week’s 125,843 total claims.
Minnesota’s December total job losses ranked it third in the nation, behind Michigan with 64,400 jobs lost and California at 52,200 jobs lost. Minnesota reported 49,800 jobs lost, ahead of Pennsylvania at 37,600 jobs lost and New York at 37,200 jobs lost. States adding jobs during the same time period are Texas at 64,000 jobs added; Georgia at 44,700 jobs added; North Carolina at 33,600 jobs added; Wisconsin at 51,100 jobs added; and South Carolina at 14,600 jobs added.
Nationwide, 779,000 new unemployment claims were reported last week, down 33,000 initial claims from the previous week.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Monday reported a net loss of 14.6 million U.S. private sector jobs during the second quarter of 2020; with 5.7 million jobs gained and 20.4 million jobs lost. BLS noted: “This is the largest quarterly net job loss recorded in these data (which begin in 1992). Job losses in the second quarter of 2020 were more than 5 times the next largest quarterly job loss of 2.7 million jobs in the first quarter of 2009.”