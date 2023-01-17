FILE - In this April 28, 2004, file photo Mearl McCartney plants soybeans using a no-till drill near Bowling Green, Ohio. A new three-year study by Purdue University found that no-till farming, in which crops are planted into last year's field stubble without plowing, releases significantly less nitros oxide than conventionally plowed fields. Researchers said the findings are disconcerting in light of the fact that nitrous oxide packs 310 times the heat-trapping power of carbon dioxide, the greenhouse gas largely blamed for fueling climate change.