(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Senate cleared legislation Thursday that aims to allow restaurants with liquor licenses to sell some sealed alcohol to-go.
Senate File 4489, if enacted into law, would allow restaurants closed 30 days ago by Gov. Tim Walz’ executive order to sell a six-pack of malt liquor, hard seltzer, cider, and a bottle of wine with a takeout food order.
State Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Marys Point, is a bill author.
“Businesses across Minnesota have been devastated by the events of recent weeks. They’ve made the best of the situation by offering to-go sales of food – and there’s no reason they shouldn’t be allowed to sell their inventories of alcohol and make cash now,” Housley said in a news release.
“Minnesotans have turned out in droves to support their hometown establishments – and I suspect they will take advantage of these expanded offerings, too. The governor has committed to sign this bill. Let’s do our jobs and send it to his desk.”
State Rep. Jon Koznick, R-Lakeville, said more than 81,000 people in the food industry had lost their jobs so far, according to state data.
The Minnesota restaurant industry lost an estimated $324 million in sales during the first 22 days of March, according to a report from the American Hotel and Lodging Association.
Jason Saji is the general manager at B52 Burgers & Brew in Lakeville and Inver Grove Heights.
“The last few weeks have been extremely difficult for our business as we’ve had to lay off about 80% of our staff,” Saji said in a news release on Monday.
“We are grateful for the support of the Lakeville community as takeout orders have helped keep us afloat for now. Being able to offer wine and beer as a takeout option would likely provide us with the extra revenue we need to begin the process of rehiring some of our employees.”
Local governments can opt-out of this legislation.
Restaurants would have to verify customer age before a sale and can’t deliver alcohol.
The bill would expire when the executive order shutting down restaurants is lifted – currently on May 4.
Illinois, Ohio, Texas and New York have made similar changes.
The House will take up the bill Friday.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, tweeted late Wednesday that Democrats and Republicans had reached a deal on the legislation.
Walz previously said he would sign the legislation if it reaches his desk.