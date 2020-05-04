(The Center Square) – The Minnesota Senate unanimously passed a bill Monday afternoon to provide distance-learning funding for schools and students without broadband access or encountering other internet service issues.
Senate File 4494 will disburse $8 million in grants through the Department of Education to assist schools and students attending both traditional public schools and charter public schools access to temporary wireless or wireline broadband. SF 4494 is timed to coincide with the increase in distance learning as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill also provides another $2 million in funds set aside for telemedicine grants. Both funding streams will be budgeted from the state’s general fund. SF 4494 also sets aside $10 million in 2021 from the general fund for the purpose of funding Minnesota’s border-to-border broadband initiative to provide internet access to underserved areas.
According to the bill, distance learning grants may be used by schools to provide students with data cards, USB modems or any broadband device allowing the student with access to the internet; reimburse a school district or charter school for any actual costs incurred to provide emergency distance learning wireless or wireline broadband during the 2019-2020 school year; and provide internet access for households with students if those households lacked internet access before March 13, 2020.
The bill was authored by Sens. Torrey N. Westrom, R-Elbow Lake; Rich Draheim, R-Madison Lake; Bill Weber, R-Luverne; Mark W. Koran, R-North Branch; and Nick W. Frentz, DFL-North Mankato.
Although the Federal Communications Commission reports 99.73 percent of the United States has broadband internet access, it also notes nearly 3 percent of the U.S. population lacks wired broadband internet access. The coverage disparity lies is between urban and rural areas, commonly referred to as “the digital divide,” which has been persistently addressed by many federal programs since the revised Communications Act of 1996.
For example, the FCC in January announced it would appropriate $20.4 billion to bridge the digital divide in a program called the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund. The first phase is scheduled to roll out later this year with $16 billion for areas determined to have no current broadband coverage. The second phase will budget $4.4 billion for underserved rural areas.
RDOF is a 10 year program and, along with the FCC’s Connect America Fund (CAF), is funded through the Universal Service Fund, a tax on customer and business internet and telecommunications services. CAF provided $9 billion in subsidies for internet build out in unserved and underserved rural areas during its first phase between 2012 and 2015. The second phase of CAF began in 2014, and boosted funding by an additional $1.8 billion per year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture also manages a program, the Distance Learning and Telemedicine grants, to bring internet services to rural areas, including $11 million in grants to rural Minnesota and Iowa this past January.
The FCC reports the number of U.S. residents without broadband connection above 25 Mbps has decreased by 25 percent over the past two years, or approximately 6.7 million rural Americans since 2017. Despite the massive amounts of government funding, the FCC reports only 60 percent to 65 percent of rural U.S. residents and those living on tribal lands currently enjoy high-speed broadband.