(The Center Square) – Minnesota’s roads are ranked 15th in the nation for overall highway performance, according to the libertarian Reason Foundation’s 25th Annual Highway Report.
The report benchmarks the condition and cost-effectiveness of state highways in 13 categories, which include pavement condition, traffic congestion, structurally deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, and spending per mile based on spending and performance data submitted by state highway agencies to the federal government for 2018.
Minnesota improved seven spots from the previous Reason report.
In safety and performance categories, Minnesota ranks second in overall fatality rate, 14th in structurally deficient bridges, 36th in traffic congestion, 35th in urban interstate percent in poor condition, and 33rd in rural interstate pavement condition.
Minnesota’s best rankings are its low overall fatality rate (ranked second in the nation) as well as its low rural fatality rate (ranked third in the nation), but scored middle-of-the-pack in its traffic congestion (36th) and urban interstate pavement condition (35th).
Minnesota ranks 19th in total spending per mile and 14th in capital and bridge costs per mile.
“To further improve in the rankings, Minnesota needs to reduce its traffic congestion and improve its urban Interstate pavement condition. Compared to nearby states, the report finds Minnesota’s overall highway performance is better than Iowa (ranks 20th), Michigan (ranks 24th) and Wisconsin (ranks 22nd), but worse than North Dakota (1st) and South Dakota (11th),” Baruch Feigenbaum, the lead author of the Annual Highway Report and senior managing director of transportation policy at the Reason Foundation, said.
Minnesota’s state-controlled highway mileage makes it the 21st largest highway system in the country.
“Although it is tempting to ascribe these ratings to geography or population, a more careful review suggests that numerous factors, including terrain, climate, truck traffic volumes, urbanization and congestion, system age, budget priorities, and management and maintenance practices all significantly impact state highway performance,” Feigenbaum wrote in the study.
“The states with the three largest highway systems – North Carolina, Texas and Virginia – all rank in the top 21 this year. Meanwhile, states with the smallest amount of mileage to manage, like Hawaii, Rhode Island and New Jersey, are some of the worst-performing states. Prioritizing maintenance, targeting and fixing problem areas, and reducing bottlenecks are among the successful strategies states can use to improve their quality and efficiency.”
The Annual Highway Report also uses urban congestion data from Washington-based INRIX, a data analytics company, and bridge condition data from the Better Roads inventory for 2019.
North Dakota, Missouri, Kansas, Kentucky and Idaho, took the top five spots while Washington, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Delaware, Alaska and New Jersey received respective rankings from 45th to 50th.