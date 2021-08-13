(The Center Square) – Minnesota grew in population by 7.6% or about 402,000, ranking third for growth of the 12 Midwest states according to U.S. Census data.
The top Midwest states for population growth were:
- North Dakota (15.8%)
- South Dakota (8.9%)
- Minnesota (7.6%)
- Nebraska (7.4%)
- Indiana (4.7%)
The state population is 5.7 million, and more than 78% of population growth in these 10 years was in the Twin Cities metro, the Pioneer Press reported.
- Hennepin County: 11.2% growth. Population of 1.28 million
- Carver County: 17.4% growth. Population of 106,922
- Scott County: 16.2% growth. Population of 150,928
- Ramsey County: 8.6% growth. Population of 552,352
Hennepin and Ramsey counties added the most residents with about 129,000 and nearly 44,000, respectively.
Minnesota’s self-response rate for the 2020 Census was 75.1%, the highest in the country.
Numbers from the once-a-decade count determine distribution of billions in federal spending and states' Electoral College votes and congressional seats.
Three states, Illinois (-.1%), Mississippi, (-.2%), and West Virginia (-3.2%), saw population decline.
Thursday's release of the new population numbers sparks a rush to complete the redistricting process to redraw political maps dictating elections for the next decade.
Minnesota’s growth was just enough so the state could keep all eight of its congressional districts.