(The Center Square) – Minnesota was ranked the 6th-best state for living off the grid in 2021, according to an outdoor services website LawnStarter.
COVID-19 upended living situations from people situated in cities to sending young people packing to move back in with parents.
Relocation platform MyMove used change of address data from the United States Postal Service to find that 15.9 million people moved between February and July this year.
More than 110,000 people left high-populated cities, including New York City and Chicago, and instead opted to move to cities across Texas, that data showed.
Some took social distancing to the next level and moved to different states and cities with less population, cheaper rent, and more outdoor opportunities, freed by work-from-home options.
Lawnstarter ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 20 factors, from the average per-acre cost of farmland to average monthly temperature, to create a scorecard for the best states to live off-the-grid in 2021.
Minnesota ranked #6, getting beat out by North Dakota, South Carolina, Missouri, Washington and Kentucky.
The Gopher state brought a ranking of 66.82, with and a feasibility rank of 6. Minnesota also has the fourth most critical access to hospitals.
Jeff Herman, managing editor at LawnStarter, told The Center Square that Minnesota was a "clear standout" compared to the rest of the country.
"The safety ranking includes natural hazards [index], the number of rural health clinics per 1,000 square miles, the number of critical-access hospitals, and the crime rate for the state," Herman said. "The number of critical-access hospitals was the big difference between the two states with Minnesota counting 77 and Michigan tallying 37."
The bottom five were the District of Columbia (51), Alaska (50), Nevada (49), New Jersey (48), and Arizona (47).