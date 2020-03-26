(The Center Square) – The Minnesota House passed a $330 million bill Thursday seeking to funding the state's coronavirus response.
Representatives passed House File 4531 by a vote of 99-4.
The 33-page bill wasn’t available online or to the public until noon Thursday. It includes:
- $200 million emergency fund
- $5.53 million to fund housing support
- $26.5 million to funds emergency service grants including hotel vouchers and hygiene supplies for the homeless
- Nearly $30 million to child care providers
- $11 million for a tribal nations grant
- $6.2 million to fund military veterans
- $9 million to fund food shelves
The bill moves to the Senate Thursday where, if it’s passed, will be sent to Gov. Tim Walz.
“Minnesotans are facing significant medical concerns and financial hardships, and today the Minnesota House of Representatives took steps to safeguard their health and economic well-being,” Speaker Melissa Hortman, D-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement.
“There is a lot more work ahead of us. We will continue working closely with Governor Walz and his administration as we navigate this pandemic.”