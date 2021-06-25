(The Center Square) - The Minnesota House approved the housing budget on a vote of 72-59.
The $125 million measure aims to fund a plethora of programs to create more affordable and stable housing.
Included in the budget is an off-ramp to the eviction moratorium.
Renters can only be evicted for “seriously endangering” another tenant or property or who is eligible for renter’s assistance but won’t apply.
Landlords must provide written notice to tenants with outstanding rent 15 days prior to eviction
Renters with an outstanding rental assistance claim cannot be evicted and will have that protection until June 1, 2022.
The bill phases out the moratorium 105 days after bill enactment.
“Access to affordable, safe, and secure housing is critical for the health and wellbeing of our families and our communities,” House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, said in a statement. “Minnesota is facing a housing crisis that has been made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Our budget includes a responsible off-ramp for the eviction moratorium and takes steps to create more affordable housing opportunities, get more Minnesotans into homeownership, provide support and stability for those at risk, and address our inexcusable racial disparities.”
The bill also provides Minnesota Housing with $10 million in one-time funds for fiscal year 22-23, with $12 million to cover the debt service for $100 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds.
Other provisions of the bill:
- $2.75 million would fund the Manufactured Home Park Infrastructure Grant Program to improve eligible, decaying permanent manufactured parks.
- $8.6 million in rental assistance for the mentally ill
- $20.5 million for family homeless prevention fund
- Establishes a 24-member shelter task force costing $500,000 to recommend improvements to the shelter system
Passing a police accountability bill appears to be the biggest divide between the DFL and GOP. Lawmakers have five more days to pass a budget before the state government shuts down.