Minnesota had a 2019 homeless population of 7,977, or 14.1 homeless people per 10,000 residents, according to a new study by the home services website Porch.com.
The share of the homeless population in Minnesota was the 13th highest rate among the 50 states, according to Porch.com, which based its conclusions on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2019 Annual Homeless Assessment Report to Congress.
The share of the state’s homeless residents living unsheltered was 20.7%, while the share of chronically homeless people among the Minnesota homeless population stood at 21.9%.
Nationwide, more than 560,000 Americans, or 17.3 per 10,000 people, experienced homelessness last year, the researchers concluded. The U.S. homeless rate declined between the years 2007 and 2019, but the rate started to inch up again beginning in 2017, the study found.
Homelessness also tends to be concentrated in the nation’s 50 largest cities, where an estimated 53% of the U.S. homeless population lives, according to Porch.com.
How States Compare on Homeless Populations
|Rank
|State
|Total Homeless Population per 10,000
|Total Homeless Population
|Homeless Individuals
|Homeless Population in Families With Children
|Percentage of Homeless Population Living Unsheltered
|Percentage of Homeless Population Chronically Homeless
|1
|New York
|47.3
|92,091
|42,113
|49,978
|4.40%
|7.80%
|2
|Hawaii
|45.3
|6,412
|4,420
|1,992
|56.80%
|27.60%
|3
|California
|38.3
|151,278
|128,777
|22,501
|71.70%
|27.50%
|4
|Oregon
|37.6
|15,876
|12,354
|3,522
|63.90%
|30.90%
|5
|Washington
|28.3
|21,577
|15,985
|5,592
|44.30%
|22.60%
|6
|Massachusetts
|26.8
|18,471
|6,259
|12,212
|4.50%
|12.80%
|7
|Alaska
|26.1
|1,907
|1,384
|523
|14.30%
|14.10%
|8
|Nevada
|23.3
|7,169
|6,614
|555
|53.10%
|10.00%
|9
|Vermont
|17.5
|1,089
|681
|408
|10.50%
|17.40%
|10
|Colorado
|16.7
|9,619
|7,263
|2,356
|22.70%
|22.70%
|11
|Maine
|15.7
|2,106
|1,232
|874
|4.50%
|10.70%
|12
|New Mexico
|15.5
|3,241
|2,464
|777
|38.80%
|44.90%
|13
|Minnesota
|14.1
|7,977
|4,586
|3,391
|20.70%
|21.90%
|14
|Arizona
|13.7
|10,007
|7,538
|2,469
|45.30%
|18.70%
|15
|Florida
|13.2
|28,328
|21,265
|7,063
|44.00%
|20.20%
|16
|Idaho
|13.0
|2,315
|1,516
|799
|42.50%
|19.40%
|17
|Montana
|12.7
|1,357
|947
|410
|25.40%
|16.80%
|18
|Nebraska
|12.2
|2,365
|1,715
|650
|4.70%
|19.20%
|19
|South Dakota
|11.2
|$995
|725
|270
|23.50%
|10.10%
|20
|Tennessee
|10.9
|7,467
|5,637
|1,830
|34.80%
|15.20%
|21
|Maryland
|10.9
|6,561
|4,652
|1,909
|20.50%
|19.70%
|22
|Pennsylvania
|10.3
|13,199
|8,426
|4,773
|12.30%
|14.10%
|23
|New Hampshire
|10.3
|1,396
|812
|584
|10.70%
|15.60%
|24
|Missouri
|10.1
|6,179
|4,173
|2,006
|15.80%
|17.20%
|25
|New Jersey
|10.0
|8,862
|5,895
|2,967
|16.70%
|16.00%
|26
|Oklahoma
|10.0
|3,944
|3,063
|881
|31.40%
|24.20%
|27
|Rhode Island
|10.0
|1,055
|730
|325
|6.70%
|18.80%
|28
|Georgia
|9.8
|10,443
|7,913
|2,530
|37.20%
|10.90%
|29
|Delaware
|9.5
|$921
|565
|356
|10.30%
|18.20%
|30
|Wyoming
|9.5
|$548
|437
|111
|22.80%
|12.20%
|31
|Kentucky
|9.1
|4,079
|3,073
|1,006
|19.10%
|13.10%
|32
|Arkansas
|9.0
|2,717
|2,303
|414
|52.10%
|25.40%
|33
|Texas
|8.9
|25,848
|19,611
|6,237
|43.40%
|13.60%
|34
|Ohio
|8.9
|10,345
|7,041
|3,304
|14.60%
|8.40%
|35
|North Carolina
|8.9
|9,314
|6,867
|2,447
|24.40%
|13.60%
|36
|Utah
|8.7
|2,798
|1,921
|877
|14.60%
|18.30%
|37
|Michigan
|8.6
|8,575
|5,212
|3,363
|7.70%
|11.10%
|38
|Connecticut
|8.5
|3,033
|2,100
|933
|15.00%
|7.10%
|39
|Kansas
|8.2
|2,381
|1,742
|639
|19.90%
|16.80%
|40
|Indiana
|8.1
|5,471
|3,783
|1,688
|11.70%
|6.70%
|41
|South Carolina
|8.1
|4,172
|3,318
|854
|41.20%
|22.60%
|42
|Illinois
|8.0
|10,199
|6,513
|3,686
|18.50%
|18.10%
|43
|Wisconsin
|7.8
|4,538
|2,545
|1,993
|6.50%
|11.70%
|44
|West Virginia
|7.8
|1,397
|1,149
|248
|17.80%
|11.50%
|45
|Iowa
|7.3
|2,315
|1,574
|741
|8.10%
|14.70%
|46
|North Dakota
|7.3
|$557
|377
|180
|2.20%
|13.10%
|47
|Virginia
|6.8
|5,783
|3,666
|2,117
|14.90%
|15.20%
|48
|Alabama
|6.7
|3,261
|2,519
|742
|36.50%
|11.30%
|49
|Louisiana
|6.3
|2,941
|2,416
|525
|33.10%
|15.20%
|50
|Mississippi
|4.0
|1,184
|963
|221
|41.00%
|18.80%
Source: Porch.com