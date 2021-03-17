(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz will quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19 on Monday, his office announced Wednesday.
Walz’s spokesperson Teddy Tschann said a Walz staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning after a Tuesday test.
Walz, Lieutenant Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm weren’t within six feet of the staff member for more than 15 minutes in the same news conference room on Monday but agreed to quarantine anyway.
Tschann said Walz, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan, and Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm will quarantine for 10 days since exposure through March 25.
Flanagan has received one of two Moderna vaccines, Malcolm has received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine but is still within the 14 day waiting period, and Walz has yet to be vaccinated.
That will delay Minnesota’s State of the State address scheduled for Sunday.
“The Governor hopes this serves as an important reminder for Minnesotans that, while we are close to the end of the pandemic, we must continue to take COVID-19 seriously. Wear a mask, social distance, get tested, and sign up to get vaccinated,” Tschann said in a statement.