(The Center Square) – Minnesota received $1.09 billion yesterday from the Coronavirus Relief Fund through the $2.2 trillion federal CARES Act.
That money will help offset state costs for coronavirus response.
“The state is providing critical funding to hospitals, public health departments, and first responders as we work together to keep Minnesotans safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Walz said in a statement. “This critical federal funding will help support Minnesota’s state and local governments as we continue our efforts to combat the spread of the virus in Minnesota.”
Minnesota is expected to receive a total of $2.187 billion in federal funds by April 24. Some of that money will fund local government.
“This is an important first step from the federal government as Minnesota responds to COVID-19 in a fiscally responsible manner,” Minnesota Management and Budget (MMB) Commissioner Myron Frans said in a statement.
Salary Cuts
Walz signed an executive order yesterday to cut his own salary as well as the salaries of his chief of staff and members of his cabinet by 10 percent for the rest of this year.
Walz made $127,649 per year before the pay cut.
The move is estimated to save about $300,000.
The order is effective immediately and follows an executive branch hiring freeze on Monday.
Minnesota’s net general fund receipts in February and March fell $165 million below the forecast.
Last week, MMB used a rough simulation comparing the tax revenue impact of COVID-19 to the Great Depression to project a tax revenue drop between $1.5 billion and $3 billion through mid-2021.