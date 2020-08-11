(The Center Square) – Voters in Minnesota may sink one member of “the Squad” who’s facing fierce competition from a newcomer with surprising fundraising abilities.
Ilhan Omar, a Somali-American refugee, won the DFL Party’s endorsement and is a member of “the Squad” – the collective name given newly elected Democratic women of color in Congress after the 2018 election, including New York’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez; Michigan’s Rashida Tlaib; and Massachusetts’ Ayanna Pressley.
Omar is well known as a firebrand freshman who frequently clashes with President Donald Trump.
But the Star Tribune backed newcomer progressive Antone Melton-Meaux, a Black mediator and attorney who is neck-and-neck with Omar in cash raised in one of the most expensive Congressional races in Minnesota.
“Melton-Meaux brings a different sensibility to this race, one grounded in helping resolve disputes to move forward – a skill this country is much in need of. His thoughtful approach holds out the promise of building common ground,” the Tribune wrote.
“Whether it’s health care, criminal justice or affordable housing, Melton-Meaux appears progressive, but pragmatic.”
For example, Melton-Meaux wants to reform the Minneapolis Police Department, while Omar wants to dismantle it.
Omar's fame also has brought scrutiny.
Omar has been criticized for giving her new husband’s consulting company over $1 million in the 2020 cycle; remarks on Israel that some Democrats believed were anti-Semitic; campaign finance violations; and many missed votes.
“Israel has hypnotized the world, may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel,” Omar tweeted in 2012.
Israel later barred Omar and Tlaib from entering the country.
While Omar has raised $4.2 million, Melton-Meaux has raised $4.1 million, and Republican Lacy Johnson has raised $4.2 million.
Whichever Democrat wins will likely clinch the Fifth District’s seat.
In the 2018 election, Omar defeated Jennifer Zielinski, a Republican, by more than 56 percentage points.
The Fifth District has been blue for more than 50 years.
Ads for Melton-Meaux claim Omar is more focused on her celebrity status than representing constituents, emphasized by his campaign slogan "Focused on the Fifth."
Omar tweeted today: “We’ve spent months organizing for this day, and it’s not just my name on the ballot – it’s the future of #MedicareForAll, #HomesForAll, our planet, and a more peaceful world. Let's show our commitment to our progressive values.”