(The Center Square) – Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the number of COVID-19 deaths weren’t being inflated in the state.
On a conference call, Malcolm said she wanted to clear confusion regarding the reporting process for COVID-19 death certificates.
Malcolm responded to an allegation by state Sen. Scott Jensen, R-Chaska, that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s April 2 guidance on reporting the cause of death for cases involving COVID-19 might result in inflated death numbers.
Jensen pointed to a scenario in the letter in which a patient who had been exposed to COVID-19 passed away. COVID-19 was listed as a probable cause of death, although the patient wasn’t tested for COVID-19.
The letter gave the following guidelines on certifying deaths due to COVID-19:
“In cases where a definite diagnosis of COVID–19 cannot be made, but it is suspected or likely (e.g., the circumstances are compelling within a reasonable degree of certainty), it is acceptable to report COVID–19 on a death certificate as ‘probable’ or ‘presumed,’” the letter read.
The guidance aimed to provide consistency in reporting the cause of death to measure the true prevalence of COVID-19, Malcolm said.
Malcolm said that when deaths are registered as “suspected” or “probable” COVID-19, the Minnesota Department of Health staff follow up with medical certifiers to ask if tests confirmed the patient had COVID-19 or not.
Then the medical certifier updates the cause of death statement, Malcolm said.
If a probable COVID-19 death was never tested or the record was never updated, then that death record will be coded separately from confirmed COVID-19 deaths, Malcolm said.
In other words, those won’t count as a confirmed COVID-19 death.
“There’s absolutely no policy or political motivation to increase the number of deaths that are reported,” Malcolm said. “So we just ask people to try to clear up this confusion around the guidance and why it is that we’re looking to assure these death totals are as accurate as they can be.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Thursday, told NBC News the general idea was a “conspiracy theory” with “absolutely no evidence.”
“I think it falls under the category of something that’s very unfortunate, these conspiracy theories that we hear about,” Fauci said. “Every time we have a crisis of any sort, there’s always this popping up of conspiracy theories.
“I think the deaths that we’re seeing are coronavirus deaths, and the other deaths are not being counted as coronavirus deaths.”