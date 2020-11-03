(The Center Square) – Three taxpayers of a Minnesota school district filed a lawsuit in Anoka County District Court seeking a declaratory judgment against what they claim is taxpayer-subsidized union political activities.
The lawsuit targets the collective bargaining agreement between Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota (AHEM) and Independent School District 11, which requires the district to allow its teachers 100 days of paid leave per school year to work for the union.
The Upper Midwest Law Center is representing the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit claims the union uses 100 days of paid leave per school year for union purposes, including door-knocking and phone banks for union-supported candidates and initiatives.
The union doesn’t reimburse the district for the full cost of the teacher leave and benefits but pays a lesser substitute cost.
The lawsuit states the cost of a full-time teacher’s salary alone ranges from $227 to $562 per day in 2020, and the union reimburses the school only for the substitute rate between $135 and $145 per day – leaving taxpayers to foot a bill between $92 and $417 each day for each teacher for those 100 days.
The complaint alleges that this arrangement violates several laws, including:
- Article XI, section one of the Minnesota Constitution that states, “No money shall be paid out of the treasury of this state except in pursuance of an appropriation by law.”
- Minnesota’s Public Employer Labor Relations Act, sections 179A.13, subdivision 2(2), prohibits “Public employers ... from: dominating or interfering with the formation, existence, or administration of any employee organization or contributing other support to it.”
- 179A3(10) prohibits employers from “causing or attempting to cause a public employer to pay or deliver or agree to pay or deliver any money or other thing of value, in the nature of an exaction, for services which are not performed or not to be performed.”
Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota declined to comment.
Doug Seaton, president of the Upper Midwest Law Center, said in a statement that courts have struck down similar agreements in other parts of the country.
“Minnesota law is clear: government employers cannot provide benefits to unions without full compensation, and unions cannot force government employers to subsidize union business," Seaton said.
"Just like in New Jersey and Florida, we are confident that the Anoka County District Court will stop this practice and require AHEM and ISD 11 to obey the law in their collective bargaining agreements.”
The lawsuit seeks for the court to prohibit the school district from subsidizing teacher leave for political purposes.
“As a taxpayer of District 11, I should never be forced to pay for AHEM’s political speech,” Don Huizenga, one of the plaintiffs, said in a statement. “There is no basis for our school district providing workers for AHEM for its favored political activities using our tax dollars. This illegal subsidy has to end.”