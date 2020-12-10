(The Center Square) – Lawmakers announced an apparent $216 million stimulus deal with Gov. Tim Walz, House Democrats and Senate Republicans.
The Legislature plans to take up the bill in a special session Monday.
Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, said if the deal is approved Monday, the first checks could be sent in December.
The bill seeks a one-time $100 million appropriation from the general fund in fiscal year 2021 for relief payments to restaurants, bars, gyms and other businesses experiencing a drop in revenue of 30% or more because of Gov. Tim Walz’s shutdown through Dec. 18 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The deal distinguished payouts by business size:
- 1-20 employees: $15,000
- 21-100 employees: $25,000
- 101-300 employees: $35,000
- 300-plus employees: $45,000
It also includes:
- $14 million in cash grants through the state Economic Development department to movie theaters and large convention centers that have seen business dip by 30% or more
- $102 million in cash grants through a program run by each county, targeted for businesses that were were affected by government-imposed restrictions.
Grant funds must be used to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility bills and other regular expenses.
However, Republicans and Democrats have disagreed on extending unemployment insurance.
Senate Republicans want to limit the extension at $200 million from Minnesota's unemployment trust fund – a five-week extension – while Democrats want more than double that at 13 weeks.