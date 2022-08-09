(The Center Square) – Some results for Minnesota’s primary election show clear winners, while other races are not yet complete.
Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, will face Republican Scott Jensen, a physician and former state lawmaker.
In the GOP attorney general race, the state GOP-endorsed Jim Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, a previous GOP pick. Schultz will face incumbent Democrat Attorney General Keith Ellison.
Democrat Secretary of State Steve Simon beat DFL Steve Carlson and will face Republican Kim Crockett.
In the 5th Congressional District, Democrat U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar was narrowly leading former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels late Tuesday night by a 2.5% lead with 95% of precincts reporting. Samuels conceded the race despite the Associated Press not yet calling it.
If Omar does win, she will face GOP candidate Cicely Davis.
In the 1st Congressional district, Republican Brad Finstad beat Jeremy Munson.
The 1st Congressional District special election results for the seat of U.S. Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn will be delayed and aren’t complete yet.