(The Center Square) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Angie Craig fended off a challenge for her Second Congressional District seat from Republican challenger Tyler Kistner.
The Associated Press called the race just before 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.
Craig took 48.2%, or 203,635 votes, over Kistner's 46%, or 194,251 votes, with all precincts reporting.
Kistner is a first-time candidate who previously served in the Marine Corps for five years.
Kistner ran as an independent thinker who supported tax cuts, lowering health care costs, giving the state more control over education, and reducing the national deficit.
In the 2018 general election, Craig defeated Republican incumbent Jason Lewis 53% to 47%.
The Democrat previously lost a battle for the seat in 2016 to Lewis by 2 percentage points.
Craig has campaigned on reducing the cost of health care and prescription drugs and working across the aisle.
Craig is a freshman representative and former health care manufacturing company executive.
The Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Adam Weeks, who passed away suddenly in September, gained 5.8%, or 24,642 votes.
Craig celebrated the win in a Wednesday morning Zoom speech.
“It really is just the honor of my life to represent this Congressional District, and I’m so humbled that the voters of this district are sending me back for the next term,” Craig said.