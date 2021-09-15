(The Center Square) – Nearly two months after Rep. John Thompson of St. Paul was exposed for alleged domestic abuse, the House DFL voted to expel him from the party.
Thompson’s state of residency is also under question, although he claims he’s now a resident of the state he represents.
House DFL members House Speaker Melissa Hortman of Brooklyn Park and Majority Leader Ryan Winkler of Golden Valley released the following statement Tuesday night:
"Rep. Thompson's actions, credible reports of abuse and misconduct, and his failure to take responsibility remain unacceptable for a member of the Minnesota House of Representatives. It would be best for Rep. Thompson, his family, and the institution for him to resign. In the absence of a resignation, the Minnesota House DFL has voted to remove Rep. Thompson from the caucus."
Thompson remains a legislator unless he resigns or is expelled by the chamber.
In a lengthy Facebook post, Thompson refused to resign.
“Have I made some bad decisions in the past? Yes.”
“Have I been through the storm and back? Yes. Am I a passionate and vocal Black man? Yes.”
Thompson argued he’s fit to be a lawmaker.
“Currently, some are saying because of the past allegations against me that I am not fit to serve in this legislative seat,” he wrote. “The fact is, I don't have a hateful bone in my body for anything other than the blatant racism that is being displayed all over the world and that some play as though it does not exist. Allegations about something that allegedly happened to me twenty years ago does not disqualify me from doing my job today. As a matter of fact, it only gave me strength to fight harder and help transform the communities I am fighting for.”
Months ago, Gov. Tim Walz and top Republicans called on Thompson to resign, citing his police record of domestic abuse.