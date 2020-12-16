(The Center Square) – Hospitality Minnesota is voicing strong protests against Gov. Tim Walz’s anticipated extension of his prohibitions against indoor restaurant dining, pools, and event spaces to curtail spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The lodging, restaurant, resort and campground association instead recommends reopening those public establishments at 50% capacity.
Walz is expected to announce Wednesday afternoon he is extending the current lockdown, declared on Nov. 20, beyond the initial Dec. 18 deadline another three weeks, presumably through the remainder of the holiday season.
In a letter sent to the governor on Tuesday, Hospitality Minnesota President and CEO Liz Rammer requests Walz “follow the data,” which, she states, includes the assertion less than 1% of COVID-19 cases are attributable to restaurants and bars. Rammer’s letter quotes Minnesota Department of Health statistics, which report only 0.7% of the total 384,164 COVID-19 cases in the state.
Those numbers of cases, Rammer states, are significantly less than the number of COVID-19 related deaths in the state’s nursing home and long-term care facilities.
Rammer’s letter continues by refuting the governor’s closure of public swimming pools. Rammer quotes guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which says there exists no evidence the virus is able to spread through “recreational waters.”
Rammer summarized: “Given that pools are a significant part of how lodging properties generate occupancy and thus revenue, this represents a patently unfair constraint on businesses.”
Additionally, Rammer wrote, “Minnesota’s positivity rate peaked at 15.5% on Nov. 10,” which, she noted was 10 days prior to the governor’s initial order to prohibit indoor gatherings. She also noted the state’s positive dropped nearly five points from the Nov. 10 peak to Nov. 23.
“With the news coming from the media, we are gravely disappointed by the Governor’s decision to extend the closure of restaurants into the new year,” Rammer said in a statement.
“Since March, we have been at the table, in good faith, making the case that hospitality businesses are able to operate safely, balancing public health and economic viability. The state’s very own data supports our case, and they have been unwilling and unable to show us the analysis that says otherwise,” she said.
“The tide is turning, as we have witnessed all week as more and more businesses are willing out of desperation to risk fines and penalties to save their livelihoods,” Rammer continued. “Hospitality is a force for good in our communities, and the Governor and his administration would be wise to leverage that force, rather than watch it flicker out.”