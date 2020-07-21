(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz touted his May plan to reduce COVID-19 deaths in long-term care (LTC) facilities.
“With an aggressive multi-pronged strategy, this battle plan is helping ensure Minnesota’s long-term care facilities are more resilient and better prepared to contain the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement.
“We’ve made progress, but there’s still more work to do. Together with our partners in congregate care settings, we must continue to take action to protect our most vulnerable Minnesotans as this pandemic continues.”
Walz's plan includes expanding testing for residents and workers in LTC, prioritizing personal protective equipment to facilities, and connecting short-handed facilities with available staff.
Officials said that as of July 21, the most recent data show that:
- Half of Minnesota’s 368 nursing homes have never had a reported case.
- 77 percent of Minnesota’s 1,692 assisted living facilities have never had a reported case.
- Only 8 percent of Minnesota’s assisted living facilities currently have an active outbreak
- The average number of facilities with a new outbreak has slowed from 23 new facilities per day in May, to seven new facilities per day in June, to six new facilities per day as of July 13.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm cited better infection control due to the lower death rate in LTC homes.
About 77 percent of the state’s COVID-19 deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities.
That seems higher than other states, but Minnesota counts all long-term care facilities – adult group homes, substance abuse homes, and other congregate care living – while states like Michigan only count nursing homes.
A preliminary federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report ranked Minnesota 28th in its average number of COVID-19 cases per 1,000 nursing home residents, at 57.8 cases, and 26th in the nation at 17.5 deaths per 1,000 nursing home residents.
Overall, the virus disproportionately killed older Minnesotans. About 92 percent of all coronavirus deaths in the state were those ages 60 and older.
“COVID-19 is still part of our lives, and there will continue to be cases, including in long-term care facilities,” Malcolm said.
“But we’ve made progress. We’re better positioned to limit the spread of COVID-19 and continue to improve every day. Moving forward, we will continue focusing on infection prevention to stop the start of outbreaks and to ensure one case in a facility doesn’t end up being a major outbreak.”
State officials said that deaths also decreased: 137 long-term residents died from May 17-23, 61 died from June 7-13, and 12 died between July 12-17.
Of the 1,165 outbreak facilities, 61 percent have had between one and two cases to date, officials said.
Annette Greely, president and CEO of Jones-Harrison Residence in Minneapolis, thanked the state for its help.
“Testing our residents and staff in partnership with the National Guard was a game changer in our ability to contain the spread of COVID-19 and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety, health, and wellness of our residents and staff,” Greely said.