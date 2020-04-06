(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz has taken executive actions to alleviate mental health and unemployment distress during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Executive Order 20-28 clears a legal path for out-of-state mental health providers to continue administering telehealth services to their patients in Minnesota. The order also waives dental, barber and cosmetology late fees and deadlines.
“I have concluded that during this peacetime emergency, qualifying out-of-state mental healthcare providers should be authorized to render aid in our State to meet the healthcare needs of Minnesotans,” Walz wrote in his order.
“Minnesota workers face economic insecurity due to involuntary unemployment and loss of hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Providing relief to these workers allows them to better access basic necessities and safeguard their own health and the health of others,” he said.
Executive Order 20-29 amends Gov. Walz’s previous Executive Order 20-05, which is titled Providing Immediate Relief to Employers and Unemployed Workers During the COVID-10 Peacetime Emergency. The first provides an administrative streamlining for unemployment applications; the second requires a federal notification requirement for unemployment applications to ensure Minnesota recipients are considered eligible for federal unemployment insurance.
“There are approximately 45,000 qualified workers with pending unemployment insurance applications who could immediately access benefits if some administrative requirements are suspended,” Walz wrote in the order.
“These administrative requirements do not stem from federal unemployment insurance regulations, and many other states do not have such requirements,” he said. “Several states that do have such requirements have already suspended them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Walz continued: “To ensure that the Program can meet current demands, and to protect the health, safety, and wellbeing of Minnesotans who have become unemployed through no fault of their own, we must take steps to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens in the Program wherever possible.”
He added: “In addition, new federal programs require states to mandate that employers notify separated employees about the availability of unemployment insurance benefits. Implementing such a mandate qualifies Minnesota for an infusion of federal funds to the unemployment insurance fund under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.”
Executive Order 20-29 and portions of Executive Order 20-28 must be approved first by the Executive Council. If approved, both orders will be enforced as Minnesota law.