(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz announced a plan allowing thousands of child care providers to tap $56.6 million of federal funding to offset costs related to COVID-19.
The money would be sourced from the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, and will be available to about 6,000 home-care providers and 1,100 center-care providers to cover some increased costs and drained revenue from COVID-19.
The plan must first be approved by the Legislative Advisory Commission.
“Child care providers have stepped up to serve emergency workers and ensure families across Minnesota have a safe and reliable place to send their children,” Walz said in a statement. “We will continue to support the critical work they do to educate our next generation, support families, and strengthen our economy.”
Angela Kapp, the owner and director of Learning Garden Center in St. Paul, said that COVID-19 reduced child attendance by 75 percent of the usual amount by mid-March.
Kapp said they laid off staff and lost more than $100,000 in revenue since March.
"We realized we need to have a plan for this uncertainty, we're not going to be able to predict our staffing, we're not going to be able to predict the number of children in attendance," Kapp said during a press conference.
"This grant that Gov. Walz is proposing will really help us ... to make sure we have the staff that we need, that we can continue to grow and serve the families in our community," Kapp said.
State officials said that eligible providers will receive grants over three months.
Family providers can collect up to $1,200 per month, while licensed centers can receive up to $8,500 per month based on the number of eligible applicants.
Eligible applicants must have been open and caring for children since June 15, commit to stay open throughout a period in which they receive three monthly payments, have lost revenue or increased costs connected with COVID-19, provide financial incentives for working staff, and have a good license standing.
The legislature this year also approved $30 million for child care providers to care for the offspring of emergency responders.
Walz said they’re still planning for the return of older children in the fall.
“I think our goal is to get as many students as we possibly can back into buildings, to do that in a safe manner…. A lot of the information we’re gleaning from the early childhood providers and the centers is being put into that,” Walz said.
Walz said he plans to have additional guidance on what the school year will look like by July 15.
“The key to parents being secure about taking their children either to a child care center or back to school is the belief that child will be safe, and I think the same thing with your teachers,” Walz said.