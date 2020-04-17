(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order Friday, which will expand permissible outdoor activities under his stay-at-home order.
The original order is set to expire on May 3. It allowed outdoor exercise such as walking, running and fishing.
Beginning Saturday, April 18, Minnesotans will be able to golf, boat and hike, provided they follow social distancing guidelines and stay close to home.
The rule is in effect from Saturday at 5:00 a.m. through May 3.
“It’s important for us to stay active and enjoy the outdoors while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” Walz said in a statement. “This measure will allow Minnesotans to take advantage of more opportunities to get outside, while still doing their part to keep their neighbors healthy.”
The order allows the following facilities to open or reopen:
- Bait shops for live bait
- Outdoor shooting ranges and game farms
- Public and private parks and trails
- Golf courses and driving ranges
- Boating and off-highway vehicle services, including marina services, dock installation and lake services, boat and off-highway vehicle sales and repair, by appointment only
The order only allows groups in one household to gather for outdoor activities and close contact sports such as soccer or basketball.
Some facilities and recreational activities are still closed, including campgrounds, dispersed camping, outdoor recreational retail stores, equipment rentals, and guided fishing.
The order says: “According to the [Centers for Disease Control], physical activity fosters normal growth and development, improves overall health, reduces the risk of various chronic diseases, and makes people feel better, function better, and sleep better.”