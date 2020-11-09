(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz hinted Monday he would enact targeted restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19 but didn't describe the new rules planned.
Walz said the state health department had identified three major infection sources of spread: social gatherings, bars and restaurants.
It appears as if those restrictions will most affect bars and restaurants.
“Many of you can extrapolate and start thinking about this: where are the 18-to-34-year-olds congregating together?,” Walz said. “Where are they and what are some of the incidences of the social spread happening? It makes sense to us to target those much more surgically and aggressively than a statewide stay at home order.”
A week ago, the Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said the state had launched investigations into 161 bars and restaurants that officials had linked to 3,185 primary COVID-19 cases.
About 74 of 161 businesses investigated had at least seven cases, accounting for a total of 2,220 primary cases, MinnPost reported.
Walz said that since March, the state has learned its limits of what activities are possible with proper COVID-19 testing.
“At this point in time, we’ve learned we can do retail, we can do education, some of it in person, if we’re able to test, contain and contact trace those folks to get (their infections) isolated,” he said.
Malcolm said asymptomatic COVID-19 spreaders can spread SARS-CoV-2 quickly, the Star Tribune reported.
“This silent, asymptomatic spread is one of the things that is so pernicious about COVID-19, and it’s very unusual for a virus,” Malcolm said. “It’s part of what has made control so difficult.”
Malcolm said the health department will update COVID-19 outbreak categories tomorrow, MinnPost reported.
Those between the ages of 20-24 make up the largest number of Minnesota's COVID-19 cases with 21,961 and a single death, followed by those 25 to 29 with 17,776 cases and three deaths.
However, 92% of those killed by COVID-19 in Minnesota were 60 years of age or older.
Walz also said the state is considering using mobile devices to track people’s movement and proximity to others so they could be notified of possible COVID-19 exposure, the Star Tribune reported.
Mobile contact tracing applications have been used throughout the United States but spark privacy concerns among civil liberty advocates.
Rep. Pat Garofalo, R-Farmington, tweeted in disagreement with the vague announcement.
"On Monday, restaurants/bars submit orders for the upcoming week. The confusion from Gov Walz is costing small businesses big $$. If they order products he won't let them sell, it costs them huge $. If they DON'T order products, they lose $ from lost sales. They need clarity ASAP!