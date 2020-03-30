(The Center Square) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a flurry of executive orders over the weekend in an attempt to mitigate potential harms of the coronavirus outbreak in the state.
As of Monday morning, nearly 600 Minnesota residents tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Ten people in the state were reported dead.
The stated goal of Executive Order 20-24 is to provide relief for motor carriers and drivers. The order lifts safety regulations dealing with the transportation of agricultural and food products.
According to the order: “Relief is needed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of livestock to avoid a supply shortage for end users, including grocers and consumers.”
The order continues: “Strict enforcement of certain hours of service and weight restriction regulations would prevent or hinder the efficient transportation of livestock. The continued and efficient movement of livestock is vital to the health and safety of Minnesotans.”
The weight limit for vehicles is raised from 80,000 lbs. to 90,000 lbs. Trucks must comply with posted weight limits on bridges, however.
Additionally, motor carriers must not require tired or ill drivers remain on shift, but must allow them at least 10 hours of rest before resuming driving duties.
Executive Order 20-23 relaxes mandatory requirements previously enforced by health related licensing agencies. This includes expanding the Minnesota Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board expiration deadlines and renewal dates of health care licenses, registrations and certifications scheduled for March 31. The new deadline is June 30, 2020.
Nurses possessing Minnesota Board of Nursing temporary permits scheduled to expire will be allowed to continue practicing without seeking permit renewals until the emergency has passed by official order.
“I have concluded that during this peacetime emergency and to ensure that our health-related professionals can fully support Minnesotans during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota health-related licensing boards and the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board must have authority to appropriately modify licensing and continuing education requirements given the present constraints on the licensing and continuing education process,” Walz said in his executive order.
Additionally, the order requires doctors dispense prescriptions for chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine only for "a diagnosis appropriate for the use of these medications and be dispensed for no more than 30 days at a time" in order "to mitigate potential shortages."