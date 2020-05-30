(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz fully activated the Minnesota National Guard Saturday after the fifth night of protests that devolved into violence and vandalism of hundreds of buildings in Minneapolis and St. Paul.
The death of George Floyd while in police custody sparked peaceful protests Monday, but Walz distinguished those grieving from violent protesters.
“Let's be very clear: The situation in Minneapolis is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd,” Walz said Saturday. “It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities.”
Walz said he’s asking to use the National Guard from neighboring states to quell violence after many people ignored 8 p.m. curfews in Minneapolis and St. Paul and continued vandalizing the cities.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter emphasized that the right to protest doesn't include vandalism.
“I know [Minneapolis] Mayor [Jacob] Frey, myself, wholeheartedly support the right of people to protest … [but] that right to speak stops at destruction of lives, destruction of property, destruction of livelihood,” Carter said.
Carter said he’s been told every person arrested in St. Paul Friday night was from out of state, echoing concerns of what Walz called "an organized attempt to destabilize civil society."
Minnesota Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said they’ve assembled “the largest civil policing authority in the history of Minnesota" to regain order in the cities.
State officials plan to ramp up curfew enforcement Saturday night to reduce destruction across the cities.
"We expect by noon to have 2,500 soldiers and airmen mobilized and in support of the governor's executive order," Major General Jon Jenson said. "But that's not enough.”
Walz encouraged peaceful protests Saturday but emphasized the 8 p.m. curfew in Minneapolis and St. Paul would be strictly enforced, whether a peaceful protester or not.
He said that Friday night, looters vandalized buildings and then joined peaceful protesters as a cover so they wouldn’t be recognized.
“If you’re out after 8 o’clock, you’re aiding and abetting these folks, you’re helping to make it easier for them,” Walz said.