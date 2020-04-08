(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz extended the stay-at-home order through May 3, but added some new work exemptions.
Walz said that Minnesota’s hospitals and public health officials asked for the order to be extended.
“What we are doing is working, Minnesota,” Walz said in a statement issued on Wednesday. “We are taking this seriously, and we are staying home. While Minnesota is showing lower rates of infections than our peers across the country, now is not the time to let up or allow that trajectory to change.
“Updated federal guidance and our own public health experts are showing that if we keep staying home, we will save lives – which is why I made the data-driven decision to extend the Stay Home Order until May 4.”
That data shows a significantly slower spread of COVID-19 and a delayed COVID-19 peak to allow the state to prepare hospitals and additional testing, Walz said.
Walz signed an executive order to stretch the shutdown of bars, restaurants and other public places through May 3.
“We’re facing an historic public health crisis, and Minnesotans are rising to the challenge,” Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.
“The social distancing and community mitigation efforts Governor Walz implemented have secured us much-needed time to prepare more fully for the predicted peak in cases, and today’s announcement gives us a better chance to save even more lives. We are thankful for the tremendous effort and sacrifices Minnesotans are making.”
Minnesotans can only leave their residences for essential activities and critical work, and should practice social distancing except in the following circumstances:
- Relocation to ensure safety: such as relocating to a different location if your home is unsafe due to domestic violence, sanitation, or reasons related to essential operations.
- Health and safety activities: such as obtaining emergency services or medical supplies.
- Outdoor activities: such as walking, hiking, running, biking, hunting, or fishing.
- Necessary supplies and services: such as getting groceries, gasoline, or carry-out.
- Essential intrastate and interstate travel: such as returning to a home from outside this state.
- Care of others: such as caring for a family member, friend, or pet in another household.
- Displacement: such as moving between emergency shelters if you are without a home.
- Moving or relocation: such as moving to a new home or place of residence.
- Voting: including all local and state elections.
- Funerals: provided that no more than ten attendees are gathered and strict social distancing is enforced.
- Tribal activities and lands: such as activities by members within the boundaries of their tribal reservation.
The stay-at-home order exempts minimum business operations to maintain inventory, facilities and other reasons.
The new critical worker list can be found here, and now includes lawncare and landscaping workers, and others.
Willfully violating the executive order is a misdemeanor that could bring up to a $1,000 fine or 90 days imprisonment.
The order directs the department commissioners of Health, Employment and Economic Development as well as Labor and Industry to plan how to allow some nonessential workers to return to work when safe.
Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R- East Gull Lake, tweeted support of the change.
“It is welcome news some businesses can open up and safely resume work even as the stay at home order is extended,” he said. "I will continue to share the feedback I get with the Governor as he makes these decisions.”