(The Center Square) – In response to the recent looting in Minneapolis, Gov. Tim Walz declared a peacetime emergency in the city and deployed the Minnesota National Guard and 150 Minnesota State Patrol troopers.
“Minneapolis, it’s time to heal. We must rebuild and recover. Dangerous, unlawful behavior will not be tolerated," Walz said in a statement.
"The Minnesota National Guard and State Patrol are headed to Minneapolis to help restore order. I remain in close contact with the city and every state resource stands ready to help bring peace."
The looting of at least a dozen businesses started after a homicide suspect committed suicide while police were closing in, shooting himself dead at 8th and Nicollet.
Police say the suspect earlier Wednesday committed the 52nd homicide of 2020, exceeding 2019’s tally of 44.
A surveillance video shared by the Minneapolis Police Department clearly shows the suspect wasn’t shot dead by officers, but inaccurate social media posts spread quickly, saying otherwise.
“I want to make it exceedingly clear to everyone that this was not an officer-involved shooting,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said in a Wednesday press conference.
Minneapolis leaders enacted a curfew that expired at 6 a.m. to quell unrest from a city still reeling from the May 25 death of George Floyd while in police custody, and a nation dealing with the recent shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Wisconsin.
“We’re going to have to continue to as a state and as a nation be willing to separate clearly the need for positive reforms and the grievances and systemic racism that is driving many people to a sense of desperation – and clearly separate those from unlawful, reckless and dangerous behavior,” the governor said in a late-night news conference.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo said as many as 500 people gathered downtown.
“I will not allow to add more trauma to a city that’s still grieving from May 25. So I want to make it very clear: we will not tolerate it,” Arradondo said. “We have teams assembled, we will clear out our downtown, and for those who choose to cause destruction or cause violence, you will be arrested.”
One reporter says he was robbed at gunpoint while another reporter says rioters threatened and threw liquor bottles at them.
Several citizens have sued Minneapolis officials, alleging they have defunded police beneath the City Charter requirement of at least 730 officers to about 634 officers to protect the city's 425,000 residents.
Following Floyd’s death, the riots have been costly to Twin Cities residents and taxpayers, racking up $500 million in damages and costing $13 million for last May's National Guard deployment.
The State Patrol has already exceeded 2019’s overtime pay by $3.6 million for a total of $12.1 million, according to documents obtained through the Freedom of Information Act.