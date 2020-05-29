(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz called in the Minnesota National Guard Thursday night before the third night of violent protests.
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in police custody on Monday after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for about seven minutes, rendering him unresponsive. Many peaceful protests were conducted as well.
A video of the tragedy widely circulated online, which showed Floyd repeatedly telling the officer, “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd died later that night.
In a 911 police transcript, the caller accused Floyd of using fake money to buy cigarettes.
The four police officers involved in the incident were all fired. None yet have been charged with a crime.
“We’re going to investigate it as expeditiously, as thoroughly and completely as justice demands,” Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman said at a news conference Thursday night. “Sometimes that takes a little time, and we ask people to be patient.”
Meanwhile, both peaceful and violent protesting continued.
Bring Me The News reported 65 buildings vandalized in Minneapolis, and several buildings were set on fire, including one unfinished building that was planned for use as affordable housing.
St. Paul Police reported that more than 170 businesses were vandalized or looted, with dozens of fires set, but no serious injuries.
“As Governor, I will always defend the right to protest,” Walz said in a statement. “It is how we express pain, process tragedy, and create change. That is why I am answering our local leaders’ request for Minnesota National Guard assistance to protect peaceful demonstrators, neighbors, and small businesses in Minnesota.”
The Minnesota National Guard said it deployed more than 500 soldiers to St. Paul, Minneapolis and nearby communities.
“Our mission is to protect life, preserve property and the right to peacefully demonstrate. A key objective is to ensure fire departments are able to respond to calls,” he tweeted.
Some protesters were peaceful, while others looted and torched businesses, including the Third Precinct Police station that covered the address of Floyd’s arrest, which had been evacuated.
“It is time to rebuild. Rebuild the city, rebuild our justice system, and rebuild the relationship between law enforcement and those they’re charged to protect. George Floyd’s death should lead to justice and systemic change, not more death and destruction,” Walz said in a statement Thursday.
“As George Floyd’s family has said, ‘Floyd would not want people to get hurt. He lived his life protecting people.’ Let’s come together to rebuild, remember, and seek justice for George Floyd.”