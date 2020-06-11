(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz called lawmakers back to St. Paul on Friday for a special session and said he will extend his emergency powers for another 30 days.
Walz declared the first peacetime emergency on March 13, and will have extended his emergency powers three times since then.
“Minnesota is at a turning point. This is our chance to take strong action to combat persistent structural inequities, pass substantive police reform, and build a stronger economy,” Walz said in a statement. “I look forward to working with the legislature to seize this moment and build a brighter future for Minnesotans.”
Addressing the recent racial strife that began in the Twin Cities and spread throughout the country, Walz said he backs 22 police reform recommendations from the Minnesota People of Color and Indigenous Caucus ranging from making deadly-force encounter data public to expanding police training in de-escalation.
“We can leave when we get the people’s work done,” Walz said.
House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, has said he won’t pass a bonding bill unless Walz cedes emergency powers.
Both chambers would have to agree to overrule Walz’s powers, which isn’t likely with a Democrat-controlled House.
House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, targeted goals for the special session: financial aid to local governments and small businesses; passing a bonding bill; police accountability reform; and rebuilding communities damaged from riots.
A statue that toppled less than two hours after the news conference complicated the future of a bonding bill, which requires a three-fifths majority to pass in both chambers.
Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington acknowledged protesters' plans to pull down a Christopher Columbus statue on state grounds and said State Police would explain to protesters the lawful process to remove the statue.
Protesters pulled the statue down close to 5 p.m.
Daudt tweeted that Walz’s extension and allowing protesters to damage state property was a “major setback” to the special session.
“During the recent riots the governor promised leadership but stood by & allowed Minneapolis & the 3rd precinct to burn,” he wrote. “Today his administration said they would protect the Capitol complex, but ordered officers to stand down & allow rioters to damage public property. Gov. Walz is failing to keep his word and in his basic duty to keep Minnesotans safe.”