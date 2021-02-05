(The Center Square) – For at least the fourth time in the last year, Gov. Tim Walz has activated the National Guard.
This time, it’s to keep the peace during Derek Chauvin’s trial. The former police officer stands accused of killing George Floyd in May 2020.
“There are some public safety events for which you cannot plan, and there are some for which you can. The upcoming trials of the former officers involved in the death of George Floyd have raised the potential of civil unrest in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, and nearby communities,” Walz said in a statement. “At the request of the City of Minneapolis and the City of Saint Paul, I have authorized the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement agencies during the upcoming trials.”
Walz continued: “As public interest increases and decreases throughout the legal process, members of the Guard will be ready to supplement local law enforcement efforts to keep the peace, ensure public safety, and allow for peaceful demonstrations."
The expenses will be paid from the general fund. It’s unclear how many soldiers will be deployed and to where.
The order empowers the National Guard to supplement local law enforcement.
The initial National Guard riot response cost taxpayers nearly $13 million.
The Executive Order continues a feud between Democrats and Republicans on handling security during Chauvin’s trial in March.
Democrats want to create a $35-million fund for mutual aid agreements for future unexpected emergencies. Senate Republicans have rejected the idea and pitched an alternative bill to ensure cities that use other cities’ law enforcement actually pay the bill.