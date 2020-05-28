(The Center Square) – Gov. Tim Walz signed 21 bills into law on Wednesday. Each bill appropriates a portion of the general fund and federal funds across a range of programs.
“This package of legislation is a product of the extensive bipartisan collaboration that has taken place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic to support our farmers with mental health and safety resources, combat the opioid epidemic, and shore up our investment in renewable energy,” Walz said in a statement. “I was proud to work with our legislative partners to get these bills across the finish line.”
HF 4490: Agriculture Supplemental Finance Bill
This legislation appropriates $23.5 million to agriculture. About $18.5 million will fund agriculture research.
About $40,000 from federal coronavirus relief money will fund community outreach and rural mental health services; $100,000 in fiscal year 2021 from the general fund will flow to farm safety grants and outreach programs; $175,000 in fiscal year 2020 federal money will be granted to eligible farmers for farm debt restructuring loans.
HF 2682: Legacy Funding from the Outdoor Heritage Fund
The bill appropriates nearly $118 million from the Outdoor Heritage Fund to outdoor projects.
About $35 million will fund prairie projects in fiscal year 2021; $13.6 million will fund forest projects; $12.6 million will fund wetland acquisition and restoration; $55.4 million will fund habitat acquisition and restoration.
SF 2898: Exempts Hairstyle and Makeup Services Licensure
The bill exempts freelancers who perform only hair styling and makeup services from previous cosmetology licensing requirements if they finish four hours of training and safety courses. They previously had to train between 600 and 1,550 hours, depending on the license.
SF 3258: Public Safety Policy Omnibus bill
The bill prohibits flying drones over correctional facilities; requires the Department of Corrections to provide feminine hygiene products at no personal expense; and amends requirements for non-judicial criminal justice agencies.
HF 4597: Modification of Horse Racing Regulations
The modification amends fees and allowed expenses for horse racing in Minnesota’s horse racing industry in response to COVID-19.
HF 4602: Minnesota Investment Fund Loan Forgiveness
The bill amends loan forgiveness conditions for the Verso paper mill in Duluth to keep 150 jobs, down from 200.
HF 4601: Opioid Epidemic Grants
The bill directs the commissioner of human services to award specific grants of $2.7 million for fiscal year 2021 from the opiate epidemic response account.
SF 13: Health and Human Services Policy Omnibus
The omnibus bill modifies healthcare policies and outlines requirements for medical cannabis inspections.
HF 4415: Education Finance Omnibus Bill
The bill addresses COVID-19 impacts to the 2019-2020 school year; adopts forecasts for school budgets; allows regional library telecommunications aid monies to be spent on technology and internet access.
HF 1842: Renewable Development Account
The bill appropriates $20 million for the solar rewards solar energy production incentive program; $2 million for a transition grant program for communities where a gas, coal or nuclear plant is shutting down; $46.2 million for Prairie Island Indian Community Net Zero; and $2.75 million for the Granite Falls hydroelectric project.