(The Center Square) – Federal agents are responding to a reported shooting near a school in Richfield, Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz tweeted at 1:14 p.m.:
“I’m currently being briefed on the situation unfolding in Richfield. Our Department of Public Safety is in touch with local law enforcement and we are monitoring the situation closely.”
The St. Paul division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms tweeted at 1:02 p.m:
“BREAKING: Special Agents from @ATFStPaul are responding to reports of a shooting near a school in Richfield, Minn. This is a developing situation. Please refer to @RichfieldPD for official news updates.”
Rebecca Brannon, an independent reporter on the scene, tweeted at 1:03 p.m:
“The scene is rather quiet here as more police continue to arrive on site – I’ve seen no students or evacuating. Some belongings are scattered outside on a sidewalk and blood can be seen in the snow.”
@CrimeWatchMpls, a Twitter account that tracks violence, originally said two people were shot.
This is a breaking story that will be updated.